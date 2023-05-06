Parex Resources (PXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.82. Parex Resources had a net margin of 46.65% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of C$510.97 million for the quarter.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.45. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

