Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $18.91. Paramount Global shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 12,117,380 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

