Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $169,506.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.