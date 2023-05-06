Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $169,506.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
