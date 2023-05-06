Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.10

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXINF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.61) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($30.11) to GBX 2,720 ($33.98) in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

