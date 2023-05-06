Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.84 million and $253,333.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,626.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00299574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00535973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00405213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,960,675 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.