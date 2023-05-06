Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Owl Rock Capital worth $57,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,678,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,557,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 280,897 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.