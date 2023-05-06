Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,911. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Outset Medical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,417,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
