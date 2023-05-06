Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,911. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,417,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

