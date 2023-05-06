Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 1,311,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,989,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,567,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Organon & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,334,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

