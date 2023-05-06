Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 1,311,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,989,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
