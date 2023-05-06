Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 1,311,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,989,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.