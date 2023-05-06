Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 726,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 601,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.