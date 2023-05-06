Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $75.59 million and $5.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,494.92 or 1.00041328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

