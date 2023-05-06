Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.