Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 917 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $22.67 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.