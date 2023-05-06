Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,235 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

ORCC stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

