Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,052 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

