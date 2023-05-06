Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 22,884 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.75% of Farmland Partners worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 271,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

