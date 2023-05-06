Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.3 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

