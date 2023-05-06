Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 112,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

