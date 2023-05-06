Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,238 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 172.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

