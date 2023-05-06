Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,097 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 49.25%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

