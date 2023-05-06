Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.40. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

