Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

