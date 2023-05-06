Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

