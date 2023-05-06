Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

