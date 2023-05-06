Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MAG Silver worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,843,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 148,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

