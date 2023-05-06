Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $118.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

