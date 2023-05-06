Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.