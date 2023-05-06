Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

