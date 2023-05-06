Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,514 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

