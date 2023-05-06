Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200-day moving average of $332.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

