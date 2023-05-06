Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 32,074 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

