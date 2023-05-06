Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,117 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MDY opened at $449.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

