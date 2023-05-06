OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OPK opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in OPKO Health by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
