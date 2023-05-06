ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.