OFS Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.58 on Friday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

