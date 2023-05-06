Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.07 ($2.06). 236,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 225,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.07).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £187.88 million, a PE ratio of -1,837.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.06.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,426.79). In related news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.32 ($6,347.23). Also, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,144 ($6,426.79). Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.