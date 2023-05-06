OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as high as C$3.44. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 2,429,446 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$323.68 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2437107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading

