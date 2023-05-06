Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.11 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $207.81 million and $12.11 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

