Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 274,827 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Occidental Petroleum worth $238,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

