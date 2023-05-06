Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Buys 614 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) Director Gary Strong acquired 614 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $14,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 34.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

