Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

