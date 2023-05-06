Nwam LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 103,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

