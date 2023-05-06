Nwam LLC Purchases 2,582 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS COWZ opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

