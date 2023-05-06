Nwam LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

