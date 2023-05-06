Nwam LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

