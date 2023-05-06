Nwam LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,655,000 after buying an additional 496,017 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

