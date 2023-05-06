Nwam LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,858,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 214,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

