Nwam LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

