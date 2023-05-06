Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

