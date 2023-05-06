NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.67. 5,142,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,832,586. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

